Two Killed, One Seriously Hurt in Head-On Collision
CHISAGO CITY (WJON News) -- Two people were killed and a third suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Monday just after 12:30 p.m. near Chisago City in Chisago County.
One vehicle was traveling east on Highway 8 when it crossed the center line and struck the other vehicle.
Fifty-five-year-old Kim McCoy of Minneapolis was taken to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, 61-year-old Kimberly Brown of Minneapolis, died.
Also killed in the crash was 59-year-old Thomas Collins of Amery, Wisconsin. The road conditions were described as wet at the time of the crash.
