Two Killed, One Seriously Hurt in Head-On Collision

Photo: WJON

CHISAGO CITY (WJON News) -- Two people were killed and a third suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Monday just after 12:30 p.m. near Chisago City in Chisago County.

One vehicle was traveling east on Highway 8 when it crossed the center line and struck the other vehicle.

Fifty-five-year-old Kim McCoy of Minneapolis was taken to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, 61-year-old Kimberly Brown of Minneapolis, died.

Also killed in the crash was 59-year-old Thomas Collins of Amery, Wisconsin. The road conditions were described as wet at the time of the crash.

