Two Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Becker

BECKER (WJON News) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Becker.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before midnight Wednesday.

One vehicle was traveling east on Highway 10 and another vehicle was traveling south on County Road 53 when they collided.

Thirty-two-year-old Osvaldo Jimenez of Clear Lake was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Thirty-seven-year-old Kristina Hopper of Big Lake was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

