Two Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Becker
BECKER (WJON News) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Becker.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before midnight Wednesday.
One vehicle was traveling east on Highway 10 and another vehicle was traveling south on County Road 53 when they collided.
Thirty-two-year-old Osvaldo Jimenez of Clear Lake was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
Thirty-seven-year-old Kristina Hopper of Big Lake was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Gas Prices Fall Heading Into Labor Day Weekend
- Craft Cocktails, Live Music On Display In Downtown St. Cloud
- Demo Work Planned for Portion of St. Joe Mill Site
- New St. Joe Food Hall Announces Restaurant Concepts
- Trump Rally in St. Cloud Has Big Price Tag