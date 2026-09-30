UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring boy was hurt when he was hit by an SUV on Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:00 p.m. just north of Cold Spring.

An 11-year-old boy sustained serious injuries.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a report about a crash with injuries at the intersection of County Road 50 and 158th Avenue. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 11-year-old Silas Baker with serious injuries.

Authorities say 24-year-old Lucy Thelen of Avon was going north on County Road 50 in an SUV. As she neared the intersection, Baker entered County Road 50 from 158th Avenue and was hit by the right side of Thelen's vehicle.

Was the boy wearing protective gear?

Baker was treated at the scene and then taken to St. Cloud Hospital for additional care. Baker was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

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