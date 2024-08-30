Two Arrested After Chase Through Two Counties

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- Two people are in jail after allegedly trying to evade police on a motorcycle.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they were notified of pursuit suspects headed toward the county Thursday afternoon.

Willmar police had initiated and then terminated the pursuit of a motorcycle, however, officers in an unmarked patrol unit continued to follow the motorcycle. A Meeker County Deputy spotted the motorcycle with the suspects eventually pulling over west of Corvuso.

The driver was 44-year-old Billy Jo Fischer of Willmar. He is facing charges of fleeing and driving on a revoked license.

A passenger has been identified as 21-year-old Cassidy Lunz of Willmar. She is facing charges of drug possession and having an outstanding warrant.

