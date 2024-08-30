Two Arrested After Chase Through Two Counties
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- Two people are in jail after allegedly trying to evade police on a motorcycle.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they were notified of pursuit suspects headed toward the county Thursday afternoon.
Willmar police had initiated and then terminated the pursuit of a motorcycle, however, officers in an unmarked patrol unit continued to follow the motorcycle. A Meeker County Deputy spotted the motorcycle with the suspects eventually pulling over west of Corvuso.
The driver was 44-year-old Billy Jo Fischer of Willmar. He is facing charges of fleeing and driving on a revoked license.
A passenger has been identified as 21-year-old Cassidy Lunz of Willmar. She is facing charges of drug possession and having an outstanding warrant.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Gas Prices Fall Heading Into Labor Day Weekend
- Craft Cocktails, Live Music On Display In Downtown St. Cloud
- Demo Work Planned for Portion of St. Joe Mill Site
- New St. Joe Food Hall Announces Restaurant Concepts
- Trump Rally in St. Cloud Has Big Price Tag