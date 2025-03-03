Truck Broke Through Ice On Douglas County Lake

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- A truck broke through the ice on a lake in Douglas County.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday on Lake Victoria.

Forty-five-year-old Mark Herrboldt of Rice had entered onto the lake from the public access and went about 20 feet onto the ice before the front of the truck broke through. All the occupants of the truck were able to get out safely.

The ice is very inconsistent and ranged from a few feet in thickness to about 3.5 inches where the truck broke through. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has blocked the access with police tape and traffic cones.

