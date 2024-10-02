Spotlight: Pioneer Place Features Tribute Bands, Dance Bands

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Several popular tribute bands will be taking over the stage at the Pioneer Place on Fifth in downtown St. Cloud.

Owner Ray Herrington says they've got a wide variety of music on their schedule.

Ticket sales both here and at the Paramount, the tribute stuff sells great, we have a harder time selling original music unless you are a really well-known national act.

Tributes to the Bee Gees, the Blue Brothers, and Steve Miller and the Cars are all coming up in the next few weeks. Tickets to several of those shows are close to selling out.

Herrington says they also have several bands that will have a dance floor in front of the stage.

We started doing this last year, some of the bands wanted to make it a dance party and move and groove. So, we took all the removable chairs out and made a dance floor. People really like it, it's been a good idea.

Most bands are on the Pioneer Place stage on Fridays and Saturdays with some other select nights.

Herrington says they still have some tickets left that are not season tickets for the Fabulous Armadillos, but all of their shows do tend to sell out as well.

Get our free mobile app

The theater has 212 seats.

READ RELATED ARTICLES