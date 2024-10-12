Tri County Humane Society Holding Free Pet Microchipping Event

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Pet owners can get their furry friends microchipped for free on Thursday. The Tri-County Humane Society is hosting a free microchip clinic from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the shelter.

Get our free mobile app

Microchips are the only permanent form of pet ID and often help TCHS locate owners of lost animals. The free clinic is thanks to a grant from Subaru but TCHS will accept donations and is encouraging people to "stuff the Subaru" with needed items from their wish list.

Tri County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

No appointments are needed and people can find the wish list on the TCHS's website. Pet Evolution will also be on hand for nail trims and For Pets Sake Thrift Store will be open during the event as well.

Tri County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit South Haven, Minnesota in Pictures

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker