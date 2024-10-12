Tri County Humane Society Holding Free Pet Microchipping Event
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Pet owners can get their furry friends microchipped for free on Thursday. The Tri-County Humane Society is hosting a free microchip clinic from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the shelter.
Microchips are the only permanent form of pet ID and often help TCHS locate owners of lost animals. The free clinic is thanks to a grant from Subaru but TCHS will accept donations and is encouraging people to "stuff the Subaru" with needed items from their wish list.
No appointments are needed and people can find the wish list on the TCHS's website. Pet Evolution will also be on hand for nail trims and For Pets Sake Thrift Store will be open during the event as well.
