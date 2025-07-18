Utility Work Shuts Down Key St. Cloud Intersection For A Week
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A busy intersection in southeast St. Cloud will be shut down for a week.
The city engineer's office says that starting on Monday, the intersection of Lincoln Avenue Southeast and 7th Street Southeast will be closed due to utility work.
All business access will come from the north off of Highway 23/Division Street.
The closure will remain in effect until about Friday, weather permitting.
Detours will be posted.
The closure of the intersection is part of the large Lincoln Avenue reconstruction project that will be done over the next several months.
The work is being done in five phases, with the first phase running from 7th Street Southeast to 4th Street Southeast.
