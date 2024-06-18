Tornado Watch Issued for Much of Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in Minnesota.
The watch includes all of central Minnesota and will be in effect until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
A cold front will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms later Tuesday and Tuesday evening. A few severe storms and locally heavy rain are possible.
A break in precipitation on Wednesday and early Thursday, but additional rounds of showers and storms will arrive late Thursday-Saturday.
Flash flooding is possible with the late week activity. River flooding will worsen through the week with moderate or major flooding at some locations.