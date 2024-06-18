Tornado Watch Issued for Much of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in Minnesota.

The watch includes all of central Minnesota and will be in effect until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

A cold front will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms later Tuesday and Tuesday evening. A few severe storms and locally heavy rain are possible.

A break in precipitation on Wednesday and early Thursday, but additional rounds of showers and storms will arrive late Thursday-Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

Flash flooding is possible with the late week activity. River flooding will worsen through the week with moderate or major flooding at some locations.

READ RELATED ARTICLES