Look Under Your Seats for Those Forgotten Lottery Treasures

Look Under Your Seats for Those Forgotten Lottery Treasures

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ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- As you head up to the cabin or out for the weekend, look under your car seats for missing lottery tickets. The Minnesota Lottery says there are still several large prizes that have not been claimed.

As of Wednesday, the current Powerball jackpot is about $283 million.

The unclaimed winning tickets include two $50,000 Minnesota Millionaire Raffle tickets from January, and three $50,000 Powerball tickets from December 2025, April, and June of this year. In 2025, over $16 million in Minnesota Lottery prizes went unclaimed.

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All unclaimed prize money from scratch games, Gopher 5, North 5, Pick 3, or Fast Play goes to the state's General Fund, where it is used to support programs that benefit education, health and human services, and public safety.

Mega Millions' estimated jackpot currently sits at $452 million.

In Minnesota, players have one year to claim prizes, and winning tickets above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery Headquarters in Roseville.

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history

Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.]

Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman

LOOK: The richest town in every state

Stacker used the Census Bureau American Community Survey Five-Year Data to identify each state's richest town based on median household income.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: States with the most people earning $1 million or more

Stacker examined Internal Revenue Service tax return data to see which states had the highest share of people who earned $1 million or more in 2019.

Gallery Credit: Elisa Fernández-Arias

Filed Under: lottery
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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