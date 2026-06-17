ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson has announced the 2026 Rock-On Award recipients and the Granite City Days Parade Grand Marshal.

The Rock-On awards will be given at the Opening Ceremonies on Thursday, June 25th.

St. Cloud Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 464: They are being recognized for their outstanding civic engagement and leadership through service. Their impactful efforts include raising critical funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, dedicating time to children at the Miracle League baseball games, and delivering wrapped Christmas presents to families experiencing holiday hardships.

BCI Construction, Inc.: They are being recognized for their outstanding civic leadership and commitment to community growth. BCI has served as a catalyst for downtown revitalization and regional advancement. The firm sponsors Block by Block, supports the arts through representation on the Greater St. Cloud Board and Community Art Center Advisory Council. It is also renovating a historically registered building for its permanent downtown headquarters.

Rachel Thompson: She is the Director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau and is being recognized for her exceptional civic leadership and volunteerism across the Greater St. Cloud Area.

Tiffany Elise: She is the owner of the downtown business The Studio. It is described as a sanctuary of radical inclusion, designing children's movement and dance classes that welcome children of all abilities - including those with disabilities.

The parade grand marshal will be recognized at the Coborn's Granite City Days Parade on Saturday, June 27th.

Zonta Club: The recognition coincides with the organization's landmark 75th anniversary. The club distributed over $42,000 in 2025 to local initiatives, including Anna Marie's Alliance and Terebinth Refuge.