Join the Fight Against Hunger in Central MN This Summer
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud is asking members of the community to step in and help fight hunger this summer.
The emergency food shelf is once again taking part in the Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Summer Challenge. It offers matching grant funds to Minnesota food shelves throughout the month of July. Food shelves can receive up to $4,000 in matching donations to help stock the shelves and reduce food insecurity.
Catholic Charities says they are seeing record numbers of individuals and families visiting the pantry, and many are first-time visitors. Statistics show that one in five Minnesota households is unable to afford the food they need.
Monetary donations to support the Catholic Charities Food Shelf in St. Cloud and unlock the matching grant can be made online at ccstcloud.org. Donors should indicate Food Shelf Summer Challenge in the gift designation area.
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