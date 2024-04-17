3 of Top 50 Craft Brewers Are in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Three of the top 50 producing craft brewing companies are in Minnesota.

The Brewers Association has released its annual production figures for the U.S. craft brewing industry.

They say August Schell Brewing Company in New Ulm is ranked number 24 in total production, Summit Brewing in St. Paul is ranked number 37, and Surly Brewing Company in Minneapolis is ranked number 43.

In 2022 the same report had Schell's ranked number 29, so they moved up five spots on the list. Summit was ranked number 26 in 2022, so the fell 11 spots. Surly was ranked number 42 in 2022, so they dropped one spot.

The number of operating craft breweries reached an all-time high of 9,683 in 2023. Throughout the year there were 495 brewery openings and 418 closings. The number of openings decreased for a second straight year.

Collectively, small and independent brewers produced 23.4 million barrels of beer in 2023, a decline of 1.0 percent from 2022, though craft's overall beer market share by volume grew to 13.3 percent up from 13.1 percent in 2022.

The top overall brewing companies are Anheuser-Busch in St. Louis at number, MolsonCoors in Chicago at number two, and Constellation in Chicago at number three.

