Tony J. Petersen, 71, Sartell

March 28, 1953 - October 11, 2024

Memorial service will be private for Tony J. Petersen, age 71, of Sartell and formerly of Watkins who died Friday at his home in Sartell. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate.

Tony was born March 28, 1953 in Windom to John & Irene (Rittenour) Petersen. He married Valerie Swan on May 4, 1974 at Prince of Peace Church in Spring Lake Park. Tony was a Dye Maker for Quality Plate Making and also drove truck. He enjoyed fishing on Lake Sylvia, riding horses on his hobby farm and traveling.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Valerie of Sartell; father, John of Silverton, OR; daughter, Andrea (Carl) Griffin of Manhattan, MT; son, Thomas (Melissa) Petersen of Boseman, MT; brother, Gary (Jeanne) Petersen of Brainerd; sister, Betty (Gary) Hinkle of Portland, OR and grandchildren, Sophie and Will. He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene Walberg and stepfather, Ernold Walberg.