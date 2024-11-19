Timothy F. Wilhelm, 74, Princeton

August 3, 1950 - November 14, 2024

Timothy F. Wilhelm, age 74 of Princeton, MN, passed away on November 14, 2024, at his home. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 22, 2024, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, November 21 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Princeton.

Timothy Frederick was born to Bernard and Orene (Zoellmer) Wilhelm on August 3, 1950, in Princeton. He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in animal science from the University of Minnesota, St. Paul Campus. Tim then went on to receive a Master’s Degree from the U.S. Army War College and honorably served his country in the Minnesota National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserves in logistics. Tim married Susan Hattie Olson on August 9, 1975, at Ness Lutheran Church in Cooperstown, ND. He was a lifelong farmer alongside his brother, Mark. He also managed the bus company for the Princeton School District and enjoyed the kids he met through the years. Tim was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton, and he had a strong love for God as his faith was very important to him.

Tim served his state and community as an active member of the American Legion, Minnesota National Guard and Reserves, and as a Mille Lacs County Commissioner. Tim was a hard-working person, a very ethical person who lived his life with integrity; he never complained and was willing to help anyone. He loved to sing, loved to travel, enjoyed studying the Bible, was very handy, and in general loved life. Tim enjoyed spending time at the lake with family. He will be greatly missed as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him.

Timothy is survived by his loving wife, Susan; daughters, Hannah (Michael) Newcomb of Champlin and Miriam (Rob Wengler) Nugent of Minnetonka; grandson, Ellis Nugent; brothers, Paul (Marilyn) Wilhelm of Dannebrog, NE and Mark (Pam) Wilhelm of Princeton; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and son-in-law, Brad Nugent.