United States TikTok Ban Just Days Away

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The clock is ticking for TikTok users in the United States. A new law is set to go into effect on Sunday that would ban the popular social media app.

Political Science Professor at the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University Phil Kronebusch says the Supreme Court heard oral arguments last week to try and stop the law from going into effect.

Court watchers are saying it looks like TikTok is going to lose that case. Once we hear that decision, if that's the way it comes down, TikTok will have to be sold to an American company in order to continue operation in the United States.

Kronebusch says court watchers are expecting a decision any day now in advance of the law going into effect on Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

He says if the Supreme Court lets the law stand app stores like Apple almost certainly won't want to run the risk of offering an app that's been banned.

Apple would almost certainly remove the app from its store. People who have the TikTok app on their phone could continue to use it, but it would probably not update and would eventually develop glitches over time.

The TikTok ban is part of a large piece of legislation that Congress passed last year.

READ RELATED ARTICLES