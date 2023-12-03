1 Hospitalized After Slamming Into 2 Vehicles Stopped At Light

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One person was taken to the hospital after the vehicle he was driving ran into two other vehicles stopped at a light.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday on Highway 10 in St. Cloud.

Troopers say two vehicles were heading west and were stopped at the light at 15th Avenue Southeast when they were struck by a vehicle.

Thirty-five-year-old Jared Jensen of Minneapolis was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people in one of the stopped vehicles, 61-year-old Dean Nestberg and 59-year-old Cynthia Nestberg, of Hines, Minnesota suffered non-life-threatening injuries but were not transported to the hospital.

The driver of the other stopped vehicle, 76-year-old Gerald Johansen of Eden Prairie, was not hurt.

