Three Vehicle Collision On Highway 15 in Meeker County
KINGSTON (WJON News) - Three vehicles were involved in a crash in Meeker County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 7:00 a.m. Monday near Kingston.
One vehicle was going west on County Road 27, another vehicle was going south on Highway 15, and a third vehicle was going east on County Road 27.
Fifty-seven-year-old Richard Thompson of Grove City was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fifty-five-year-old Sherry Wyffels of Watkins was hurt but not transported to a hospital.
