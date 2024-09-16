Three Vehicle Collision On Highway 15 in Meeker County

KINGSTON (WJON News) - Three vehicles were involved in a crash in Meeker County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 7:00 a.m. Monday near Kingston.

One vehicle was going west on County Road 27, another vehicle was going south on Highway 15, and a third vehicle was going east on County Road 27.

Fifty-seven-year-old Richard Thompson of Grove City was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fifty-five-year-old Sherry Wyffels of Watkins was hurt but not transported to a hospital.

