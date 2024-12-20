Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Monticello

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a crash in Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 25.

Fifty-five-year-old Fomba Konjan of Minneapolis and his passenger 54-year-old Frank Granados of New Hope were both taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the second vehicle 23-year-old Katelyn Mendez of Buffalo had non life threatening injuries but was not transported to a hospital by officials.

