Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a crash in Monticello.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 25.
Fifty-five-year-old Fomba Konjan of Minneapolis and his passenger 54-year-old Frank Granados of New Hope were both taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A passenger in the second vehicle 23-year-old Katelyn Mendez of Buffalo had non life threatening injuries but was not transported to a hospital by officials.
