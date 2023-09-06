Police Investigating After 3 Bodies Found in Crow Wing County

BREEZY POINT (WJON News) -- Police are investigating after three bodies were found in Breezy Point.

Breezy Point Police Chief Brian Sandell says just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to a call for help in the 8400 block of Whitebirch Drive.

They found the bodies of three people.

Based on the preliminary investigation, they say there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the public.

The names of the people who died have not been released pending identification and notification of their relatives.

The Breezy Point Police Department is being assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

