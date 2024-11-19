Thomas “Tom” Burg, 70, Richmond

April 2, 1954 - November 16, 2024

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at St. Martin Catholic Church, St Martin, MN for Tom Burg, age 70, of Richmond, MN. The visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Tom passed away peacefully on November 16, 2024, surrounded by his family after a brave battle with cancer. Inurnment will be in the Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Cemetery in Richmond, MN.

Tom was born on April 2, 1954, to John and Adeline (Kohorst) Burg. He grew up on the family farm near St. Martin, MN with his 10 siblings. He married Debra Moening on June 8, 1974, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose. They farmed together on the family farm before moving to Richmond. He enjoyed telling stories about growing up on the farm, they normally involved tractors, horses, and his siblings. Tom also worked at Cold Spring Granite and Knife River before retiring. He worked hard but always found time for a prank or a good joke.

Upon retirement Tom and Deb spent winters in Yuma, AZ, enjoying the warm weather and travel. They enjoyed happy hours, karaoke, and swimming. They created lasting friendships and many memories.

Most of all Tom enjoyed spending time with his wife, family and friends. He instilled a strong work ethic in his children. He loved teaching his grandchildren about tractors, farming and guns. Tom always made time for his nieces and nephews, making each one feel special. He was the life of the party and loved to laugh. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, camping, horses, westerns, guns, and anything with a motor.

Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years, Deb; children, Ryan (Vicki), Adam (Ameila), Sarah, Heath (Shannon); grandchildren, Maryssa, Matthew, Zachary, Maya, Davis, Pyper, and Jase; siblings, Joe (Shirley), Jack (Leora), Diane Metzger, Doris (Don) Thyen, Rose (Jerry) Miller, Gladys, Denise (Dave) Kulzer, and Jeff (Peggy). Tom was preceded in death by his parents, John and Adeline Burg; in-laws, Fred and Zita Moening; and sister, Judy Hoppe.

The family would like to express their appreciation to all of the individuals who provided care and support to Tom throughout his journey.