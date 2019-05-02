Thomas “Tom” A. Pelzer,69, St. Cloud

December 18, 1949 - May 1, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Thomas “Tom” A. Pelzer, age 69, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Tom was born December 18, 1949 in St. Cloud to Sylvester & Mildred (Schabel) Pelzer. He married Nancy Rossman on May 24, 1975 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake. Tom has lived in the St. Cloud area all of his life and worked as a mechanic for NSP/Xcel Energy for 34 years, retiring in 2009. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and St. Cloud Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622. Tom enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, 4 wheeling, traveling and motorcycles. He was stubborn, soft hearted, generous, and was always willing to help others. Tom was a jack of all trades, known as a putz. He made lots of things and could fix everything.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Nancy of St. Cloud; children, Tim (Jessica) of Clear Lake, Tammy of Becker, Terry (Kate) of Watkins and Ted of Royalton; mother, Mildred of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Kalley, Jax, Mikayla, Hailey, Brooke and Gavin; brothers and sisters, Robert (Diane) of Lake Henry, Patricia (Frank) Hemmesch of Paynesville, Michael (Deb) of Rice, Yvonne (Dale) Brambrink of Princeton, Mary (Randy) Mick of Foreston, James of St. Cloud and Elaine of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Sylvester; brother, Gary; sister, Diane; and Godchild, Nikki.