Thomas Leo Manlet, 91, White Bear Lake

November 18, 1930 - August 4, 2022

attachment-Thomas Manlet loading...

Thomas Leo Manlet, age 91 of White Bear Lake died peacefully on August 4, 2022, after living life to the fullest and never ever giving up. His strong Catholic faith and positive attitude kept his light shining bright for many glorious years. He enjoyed life and was always willing to try or do anything with a smile on his face even when the old body was starting to creak.

Tom was the Owner of Manlet Grocery and Novelty Store on the Westside of St. Paul for over 20 years. He retired from the University of Minnesota in 1997.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years Helen Mary, sons Thomas Jr and Edward. Survived by his loving children, Ruthann and John; granddaughter, Cassandra; great-grandson; and many dear friends that touched his life, especially, John Post, Renee Gaffke, Glen Cusick, Sue Kohler, Johnson Dass and Tom Linder.

Funeral Mass 12 Noon, Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4th and Bald Eagle, White Bear Lake. Rosary 10:40 AM. Visitation 11-12 Noon at church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.