Thomas A. Skarohlid, 54, Minneapolis

October 21, 1967 - October 26, 2021

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, Princeton, MN, for Thomas A. Skarohlid, age 54 of Minneapolis, who passed away on October 26, 2021. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Masks are required. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 2, with a Time of Sharing at 6:30 PM, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, and also one hour prior to Mass on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery, Princeton.

Thomas Arthur Skarohlid was born the son of James and Sharon (Johnson) Skarohlid on October 21, 1967, in Milaca. He was raised and educated in Princeton, graduating from Princeton High School in 1986. Tom then attended college receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology in 1990 from Mankato State University. Tom’s passion for helping others led him to complete his Master of Social Work from Augsburg College. His career was with the State of Minnesota and at the time of his death he was the Policy Lead for ICF/DD.

Tom was friendly, generous, kind, and truly cared for others, whether it was family, friends, or someone he just met, they were all treated the same. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, nature, reading, music, cooking, traveling, and running in a marathon now and then. Tom loved the beauty of Minnesota and what it had to offer. He was a die-hard Minnesota Vikings fan and also enjoyed cheering for the Timberwolves.

Tom is survived by his life partner, Hannah Larson; parents, Jim and Sharon Skarohlid; sister, Lori Skarohlid; brother, Jon (Tonya) Skarohlid; nephew, Logan Skarohlid; grandmother, Arvella Skarohlid; godparents, Arthur and Stephanie Skarohlid; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Cyril “Bud” Skarohlid; grandparents, Albert and Annie Johnson; beloved friend, Angela; and many loved great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.