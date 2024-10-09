The Orpheum Theatre Will Get Some “Good Eats” In 2025

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A celebrity author, television host, and cook is coming to the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis. Alton Brown has announced a 60-city farewell tour in 2025 and it will hit the Orpheum on April 27th.

The "Brown Live: Last Bite" tour will cook up a buffet of new surprises for fans with his signature style and wit. Brown is known for his Food Network Show "Good Eats," hosting "Iron Chef America," and his interactive variety shows.

He has written 10 books including his most recent, "Food for Thought," a collection of essays and ruminations due out in February. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m.

