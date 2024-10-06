The Ledge’s 3rd Annual Flannel Fest Was A Wooly Wooly Good Time [PHOTOS]
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A large crowd turned out to celebrate fall at the 3rd Annual Ledgetober Flannel Fest in Waite Park. The event was held at the Ledge Amphitheater on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
It featured beer sampling from 11 local breweries, live entertainment from Max Hageman, Clayton Ryan, Dueling Pianos, and Michael Shynes, and games. There were also the best beard, best dressed, and Stein-holding contests. Peter Thorn won for best beard, Jaci Olson for best dressed, and Peter Einyk won the Stein-holding contest by holding up the full Stein for over 5 minutes.
The festivities ended with some raffle drawings. Waite Park Mayor Rick Miller drew the winners including the grand prize of two tickets to two 2025 concerts at The Ledge with VIP upgrades, reserved parking passes, and Ledge merchandise valued over $600. Over 1,200 people attended Flannel Fest which was up about 400 people from last year.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
