Thunderstorms, Snow Possible in Minnesota This Weekend

Thunderstorms, Snow Possible in Minnesota This Weekend

Photo by Dave on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) --  Friday will feature a 30+ degree temperature spread from north to south across the region, along with the chance for isolated severe storms during the evening.

National Weather Service
loading...

Scattered thunderstorms could develop along a cold front Friday evening across southern and eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin.

A couple could be strong or severe with large hail and gusty winds. There is a level 1 of 5 risk.

Widespread rain follows for Saturday, with a transition to snow Saturday evening.

National Weather Service
loading...

There is a Winter Storm Watch and a Winter Weather Advisory for counties in far northern Minnesota.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
National Weather Service
loading...

Those areas could see up to five to six inches of snow.  Ice accumulation is also a possibility in northern Minnesota.

Widespread rainfall is expected Saturday with a 60-80% probability of at least 0.5 inches of rain. Saturday night, rain may mix with snow, and it is possible that it will change to all snow on Sunday. Accumulation of snow should be low, less than an inch.

St. Cloud has had 1.46 inches of precipitation so far in March, which is 0.22 inches above normal.  But, we've had just 0.9 inches of snow so far in March, which is 6.2 inches below normal.  For the season going back to last fall, St. Cloud has had 27.7 inches of snow, which is 14.3 inches below normal.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Tour Waite Park -- Past and Present -- in Pictures

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON