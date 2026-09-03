Cash Wise Customer Claims $100,000 Lottery Prize In Waite Park
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone playing the lottery in Waite Park is celebrating an early Labor Day holiday win.
The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning $100,000 scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Cash Wise in Waite Park. The game they were playing is called "Money". The $100,000 prize is the top prize in that game. Tickets cost $50 each to play.
In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one year of the drawing date. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.
The current lottery jackpots for other games are:
Powerball - $173 million
Mega Millions - $177 million
Lotto America - $3.6 million
Gopher 5 - $665,000
North 5 - $50,000
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