Cash Wise Customer Claims $100,000 Lottery Prize In Waite Park

Cash Wise Customer Claims $100,000 Lottery Prize In Waite Park

Photo: MN Lottery

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone playing the lottery in Waite Park is celebrating an early Labor Day holiday win.

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The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning $100,000 scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Cash Wise in Waite Park. The game they were playing is called "Money".  The $100,000 prize is the top prize in that game.  Tickets cost $50 each to play.

In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one year of the drawing date. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

The current lottery jackpots for other games are:
Powerball - $173 million
Mega Millions - $177 million
Lotto America - $3.6 million
Gopher 5 - $665,000
North 5 - $50,000

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