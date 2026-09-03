ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone playing the lottery in Waite Park is celebrating an early Labor Day holiday win.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning $100,000 scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Cash Wise in Waite Park. The game they were playing is called "Money". The $100,000 prize is the top prize in that game. Tickets cost $50 each to play.

In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one year of the drawing date. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

The current lottery jackpots for other games are:

Powerball - $173 million

Mega Millions - $177 million

Lotto America - $3.6 million

Gopher 5 - $665,000

North 5 - $50,000