UNDATED (WJON News) -- There remains a chance for some people in Minnesota to see some strong storms.

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The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says there is a 2-in-5 risk for severe thunderstorms across much of eastern North Dakota into northwest and west-central Minnesota Thursday afternoon and evening.

National Weather Service National Weather Service

Hazards include golf-ball-sized hail, wind gusts up to 60 mph, and possibly a tornado.

Scattered thunderstorms are anticipated to increase in coverage Thursday afternoon into the evening. The atmosphere will be supportive of severe thunderstorm development.

Not all areas in the outlook will see storms.

Thursday's weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 96 percent of Minnesota is abnormally dry, 80 percent is in moderate drought, 52 percent is in a severe drought, and five percent is in an extreme drought.

So far this year, St. Cloud has officially received 14.62 inches of precipitation, which is 6.24 inches below normal. Last year at this time, we had 23.75 inches of precipitation.