Granite City MomCo or Granite City Mom Community is an organization in the St. Cloud area to help support moms. Co-Coordinator Kristen Dubay joined me on WJON to discuss what they are and who they are there for.

What is Granite City MomCo

Dubay is a mother of a pre-schooler and a 1st grader. She says Granite City MomCo is a community of moms to help realize their potential as moms and women. Kristen says they help build fellowship among moms in Sartell, St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and surrounding communities. They currently have 20 members consisting of moms from Sartell, Sauk Rapids and St. Cloud. Dubay says they'd gladly welcome moms from St. Joseph, St. Augusta and other nearby communities.

Vision

Kristen says their vision is "no mom alone because better moms make better parents". Granite City MomCo is part of an international organization called "The MomCo". This International organization used to be known as Mothers of Pre-Schoolers or MOPS.

Functions

Granite City MomCo has a craft sale every year to raise money to support scholarships, childcare, and activities to enrich the community. Granite City MomCo offers meet ups 1 to 2 times a month. Dubay says the meet-ups can be either in the morning or evening and can consist of a conversation and/or a speaker followed by an activity. The organization offers play dates, and moms night out. She says they offer hand me downs at the Mary Center in downtown St. Cloud, which is where their morning meetings take place. The evening meetings take place at Celebration Lutheran in Sartell along with their Moms Night Out event.

Learn More

To learn more or to become a member look for Granite City MomCo on Facebook or email granitecitymomco@gmail.com

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Kristen, click below.