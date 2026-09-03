Highway 23 Crash Sends Toyota Tacoma Into Median Near County Road 8

Highway 23 Crash Sends Toyota Tacoma Into Median Near County Road 8

Lee Voss - WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released information about a Benton County Crash that happened on Friday, August 28th.  The incident happened at about 3:00 p.m.

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A Toyota Tacoma was going north on Highway 23.  Another vehicle described as a Ford sedan was also traveling north on Highway 23.  The vehicles collided near County Road 8.  The Toyota rolled into the median and came to a rest in the southbound lanes of traffic on Highway 23.

The driver of that vehicle, 22-year-old Garrett Peterson of Moose Lake, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.   St. Cloud police, St. Cloud fire, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

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