ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The songs of a music icon will be front and center at the Minnesota State Fair this summer. The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays Music of Taylor Swift & More has been announced as a Grand Stand Act.

There will be two shows on September 1st at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The Rock and Roll Playhouse is a family-themed concert series hosted at historic venues across the United States. Performing songs created by iconic artists, the Playhouse offers families with children under 10 games, stories, and the chance to move and dance. Bri & The Anti-Heroes will join the Rock and Roll Playhouse on stage.

The group of six friends formed in 2023 and have sold out shows across the country, including First Avenue. The Anti-Heroes will cover songs from Swift’s debut album all the way up to her newest releases. As an added bonus there will be a fireworks show on September 1st at 9:00 p.m., weather permitting. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

