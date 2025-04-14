Tariff Uncertainty Driving Oil, Gas Prices Down

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices are trending lower.

After oil's sharp drop over the last couple of weeks driven by concerns over the impact of U.S. tariffs, gasoline prices have posted a weekly decline. Gas Buddy says any abrupt change in the current tariff situation could eventually bring the decline to a halt.

Gas prices typically reach their yearly peak around April 10th, so we may have hit the high park for the year. As refiners near the end of seasonal maintenance and supply begins to rise, and with the changeover to summer gas nearly complete, it is likely that gas prices have already hit their high for the year.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 9.2 cents per gallon, averaging $3.11. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.2 cents, averaging $3.13. The national average price of diesel has decreased 4.8 cents in the last week and stands at $3.54.

