Target Center Will Be &#8220;Disturbed&#8221; In March Of 2025

Target Center Will Be “Disturbed” In March Of 2025

Ethan Miller, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A multi-platinum heavy metal rock band is bringing its original tour to Minnesota next year. Disturbed is hitting the road to Target Center with "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" on March 6th.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Ethan Miller, Getty Images
loading...

The group is going to play two sets during the 34-date tour. They will perform the album "The Sickness" in its entirety for the first set, and then do a second set of Greatest Hits. Released in 2000, "The Sickness" was Disturbed's debut album and has gone five times platinum.

Ethan Miller, Getty Images
loading...

The groups Three Days Grace with original lead singer Adam Grontier, and Sevendust will open for Disturbed on the first half of the tour with Daughtry and Nothing More as opening acts on the second half. Pre-sales for tickets start on Thursday with tickets for the general public going on sale on Friday.

Astrid Stawiarz, Getty Images
loading...
Ethan Miller, Getty Images
loading...
Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Cypress Hill at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2024

Cypress Hill was a late addition to the 2024 Ledge Amphitheater music lineup, but they didn't disappoint.

2024 Minnesota Yacht Club, Day 1

The first-ever Minnesota Yacht Club Festival took place on Harriet Island on July 19th and 20th with a star-studded lineup. Check out all the pictures from the day 1 bands.

Crowded House at The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024

The Australian 80s/90s pop band Crowded House brought their Gravity Stairs Tour to celebrate the release of their 8th studio album by the same name to Waite Park. Lead singer Neil Finn's son, Liam opened the show with his solo work and then joined the band later. The photo gallery below captures the fun of the night.
Filed Under: Disturbed, Target Center, Three Days Grace
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Music, Music News, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON