Target Center Will Be “Disturbed” In March Of 2025

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A multi-platinum heavy metal rock band is bringing its original tour to Minnesota next year. Disturbed is hitting the road to Target Center with "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" on March 6th.

Get our free mobile app

Disturbed And Sevendust In Concert Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

The group is going to play two sets during the 34-date tour. They will perform the album "The Sickness" in its entirety for the first set, and then do a second set of Greatest Hits. Released in 2000, "The Sickness" was Disturbed's debut album and has gone five times platinum.

Disturbed And Sevendust In Concert Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

The groups Three Days Grace with original lead singer Adam Grontier, and Sevendust will open for Disturbed on the first half of the tour with Daughtry and Nothing More as opening acts on the second half. Pre-sales for tickets start on Thursday with tickets for the general public going on sale on Friday.

Rock For Recovery, A Benefit For Victims Of Hurricane Sandy Astrid Stawiarz, Getty Images loading...

Sevendust In Concert At The Railhead At Boulder Station Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

Oakland Raiders v Dallas Cowboys Ronald Martinez, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Cypress Hill at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 Cypress Hill was a late addition to the 2024 Ledge Amphitheater music lineup, but they didn't disappoint.

2024 Minnesota Yacht Club, Day 1 The first-ever Minnesota Yacht Club Festival took place on Harriet Island on July 19th and 20th with a star-studded lineup. Check out all the pictures from the day 1 bands.