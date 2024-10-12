Target Center Will Be “Disturbed” In March Of 2025
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A multi-platinum heavy metal rock band is bringing its original tour to Minnesota next year. Disturbed is hitting the road to Target Center with "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" on March 6th.
The group is going to play two sets during the 34-date tour. They will perform the album "The Sickness" in its entirety for the first set, and then do a second set of Greatest Hits. Released in 2000, "The Sickness" was Disturbed's debut album and has gone five times platinum.
The groups Three Days Grace with original lead singer Adam Grontier, and Sevendust will open for Disturbed on the first half of the tour with Daughtry and Nothing More as opening acts on the second half. Pre-sales for tickets start on Thursday with tickets for the general public going on sale on Friday.
