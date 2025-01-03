Sylvester Kinzer, 96, formerly of St. Cloud

June 3, 1928 - January 1, 2025

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2025 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Sylvester Kinzer, age 96, formerly of St. Cloud, who passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at the Benedictine Living Community in Cold Spring. Reverend Mark Stang will officiate. Burial will take place at the St. Nicholas Parish Cemetery in St. Nicholas.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Monday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Sylvester was born on June 3, 1928 in St. Nicholas, Minnesota to Anton and Mary (Hommerding) Kinzer. He married Olga Schroden on October 7, 1952 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. They lived on the farm Sylvester was born and raised on near St. Nicholas before moving to St. Cloud in 1984. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Sylvester is survived by his children, Mary (Dennis) Seitzer of St. Cloud, Eileen (Joe) Hansen) of Long Prairie, Diane (Joe) Streit of Richmond; grandchildren, Tony (Meghan) Dingmann, Ashley (Matt) Ruter, Adam (Jessica) Hansen, Brian Hansen, Helen Hansen, Derek (Kristin) Streit, Tina Streit; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Aubrey Dingmann, Evan and Mason Hansen, Maddox and Berkley Streit, and many nieces and nephews.

Sylvester was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 70 years, Olga on May 12, 2023; his parents Anton and Mary Kinzer; siblings, Father Victor Kinzer, Ervin (Margaret) Kinzer, Irene Wrucke, and son-in-law, Roger Dingmann.

A special thank you is extended to the staff of both the Benedictine Living Community and St. Croix Hospice for the loving care and support given to Sylvester.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

“It isn’t what we leave behind, it’s what we leave in people’s hearts that counts.”