Suspect In Custody After Stabbing At Alexandria Walmart

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Police have arrested a man after a stabbing at the Walmart in Alexandria.

The Alexandria Police Department says the incident happened at about 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Walmart at 4611 State Highway 29 South.

Upon arrival, officers found one individual with stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital; their condition is currently undisclosed.

The suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. He was arrested a short time later.

Police have released no other information.

