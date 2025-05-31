Suspect In Custody After Stabbing At Alexandria Walmart
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Police have arrested a man after a stabbing at the Walmart in Alexandria.
The Alexandria Police Department says the incident happened at about 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Walmart at 4611 State Highway 29 South.
Upon arrival, officers found one individual with stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital; their condition is currently undisclosed.
The suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. He was arrested a short time later.
Police have released no other information.
