Susan Gill, 68, St. Cloud

April 18, 1954 - November 26, 2022

attachment-Susan Gill loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Marty (Pearl Lake) for Susan Gill, age 68, of St. Cloud who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Sue was born on April 18, 1954 in Graceville, Minnesota to Mathias and Rosemary (Theisen) Koltes. She married David Gill on September 17, 1977 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Marty. Sue worked for St. Cloud State University as a secretary for 32 years. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

Sue enjoyed knitting, sewing, baking, and cooking. She especially enjoyed time with family and friends.

She is survived by her loving husband, Dave; daughters, Janice Gill of St. Paul, Joan (John) Lu of Minnetonka; granddaughter, Keona Teng; siblings, Bernie (Karen) Koltes of Albany, Jerry (Linda) Koltes of St. Cloud, Keith (Deb) Koltes of Luxemburg, Marlene (Mark) Goenner of Clear Lake, Patty (Ray) Loehlein of Pequot Lakes, Mary (Brian) Gohmann of Clearwater, Audrey (Jim) Gustafson of Spring Lake, Bob (Melanie) Koltes of Clitherall; step-father-in-law, David Young of St. Cloud; siblings-in-law, Mary (Rick Emry) Knak of Blaine, John (Barbara) Gill of St. Joseph; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law.

A Special Thank You to the Staff at the Fresenius Dialysis Unit.