Susan A. Iida-Pederson, 77, Clear Lake

January 5, 1946 - June 27, 2023

On January 5th, 1946 Susan Iida-Pederson was born with a purpose to spread kindness, joy and the gift of long, loud laughter. On June 27th, 2023, her work on earth was done. With her beloved husband sending her off, she left this world surrounded by love.

Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, MN will host a visitation on Thursday, July 6th, 2023 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. There will be a time of sharing starting at 6:30 p.m. A celebration of Susan’s life will be held at a later date.

Susan was born in Minneapolis, MN to Paul and Lillian (Kato) Iida. She graduated from North St. Paul High School in 1964. In 1979, after studying journalism at the U of M, and working as a travel agent and tour host, she escaped city life. She and a friend moved into a river home in the Becker/Clear Lake, MN area. Susan worked as a potato grader, news editor and sportswriter for the West Sherburne Tribune and waitressed at The River Inn/Saloon in Monticello. It was there, in 1980, that she met resident volleyball player and local land surveyor Dennis Pederson. They fell in love. On March 8th, 1986 they married in Scottsdale, AZ. For 37 years they shared unparalleled love, endless enthusiasm for life adventures, great music, that same river home, and deep conversations in their hot tub overlooking the Mississippi.

In 1988 Susan joined Creative Memories in St. Cloud, MN as one of their first employees. Her proudest career achievement was her role as Vice President of Communications. She was known for her passionate and inspirational messages, fierce commitment to the field Leaders, exquisite stage presence and those long, loud, contagious laughs. In 2007, after 19 years, she retired. During her retirement, Susan became a Life Coach, book editor, and wrote a book (yet unpublished) featuring her personal life lessons called Choose Joy, Bless Others.

Susan’s most treasured life achievement was the love of her husband, family and friends. To all who knew her, she was a beautiful gift. She radiated joy and positive energy - and made everyone feel they were the center of her universe. Her home was your home and her famous salad bar was fuel for the most enlightening conversations between women and friends. Her passing leaves an overwhelming void in all the lives she touched.

Susan is survived by her husband Denny of Clear Lake, MN; her siblings, Judith Iida of Maricopa, AZ, Carol Iida of Minneapolis, MN, Chris Iida of Starbuck, MN; and nieces Lisa, Kari and Kristi. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Donations in Susan’s memory can be made to MPR or PBS (her favorites), or the charity of your choice. Also, in her memory, please always choose joy, and bless others. Dream big and the rest will fall into place!