U.S. Supreme Court Weighing Decision on Ghost Guns

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- Police in New York City have said it was likely a ghost gun that was used in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week.

College of St. Benedict and St. John's University Political Science Professor Phil Kronebusch says the United States Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the first week of October on a proposed federal ban on ghost guns.

The Biden administration, in oral arguments, made the argument that ghost guns were more increasingly used in crime, and that's why the ATF needed to ban them. And now we have a case that is getting very broad national attention where it looks like a ghost gun was used.

Ghost guns are sometimes printed on a 3D printer and assembled at home, and sometimes parts are individually ordered and assembled. They do not have a serial number on them.

Kronebusch says while the Supreme Court has not announced its decision on the legality of ghost guns, he says almost certainly a vote has occurred and an opinion has been drafted, but that's completely internal to the court and the justices can still change their votes if they decide they need to weigh their decision more carefully.

Get our free mobile app

Prosecutors in New York City are charging 26-year-old Luigi Mangione with the murder of Thompson and possession of forged documents and a weapon. He's charged with five counts in Pennsylvania including carrying a firearm without a license.

Mangione was charged Monday night and ordered held without bail. His extradition to New York is pending.

READ RELATED ARTICLES