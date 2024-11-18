Sunday Morning Fire Damages St. Cloud Strip Mall
ST, CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sunday morning fire damaged one business in a St. Cloud strip mall. The St. Cloud Fire Department says they responded to a fire at 3316 3rd Street North at 7:17 a.m. Sunday morning.
The fire department says there was a structure fire on the first floor in the strip mall and people were evacuating the building as they arrived. Fire officials say the blaze was quickly brought under control thanks to the building's sprinkler system and fast action by firefighters.
The St. Cloud Health Department and Fire Department have deemed New York Gyro as uninhabitable but the remaining businesses were able to return to normal. No one was hurt in the fire and it is under investigation by the state Fire Marshal's Office.
