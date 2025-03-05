Sun Sets On St. Cloud’s Slim Chickens

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One of St. Cloud’s many chicken themed restaurants has closed. Slim Chickens at 4181 2nd Street South, near Cash Wise Foods has permanently closed as of Tuesday.

The stores Facebook page and Google list the business as being permanently closed and the St. Cloud location no longer appears on the corporate website. The sign posted on the business's door says that it is with great sadness that they have made the very difficult decision to close, and that they appreciate customers dedication over almost two years.

The notice says employees were told of the decision last week. WJON called Slim Chickens Corporate Office in Fayetteville, Arkansas but has not yet received a reply. Slim Chickens St. Cloud location opened on April 3rd in 2023.

Paul Habstritt, WJON

