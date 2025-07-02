Upper Midwest Braces For Strong Storms And Rising Temperatures

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says there is a Marginal (1 of 5) risk of severe weather with hail and strong winds as the primary threats. Large hail and wind gusts to 60 mph are the primary hazards if an isolated severe storm forms.

Hotter with heat index values in the 90s on Thursday and Friday.

Another round of strong storms will move through the Upper Midwest on Friday. Storms may also produce heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding.

St. Cloud has had 7.81 inches of rain so far this summer since June 1st. That's 3.93 inches above normal.

Last year at this point in the summer, we had 6.24 inches of rain.

