Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota Tuesday Evening

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A cold front will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms later Tuesday and Tuesday evening.

A few severe storms and locally heavy rain are possible. The best chance for storms and rain in central Minnesota is between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

A break in precipitation on Wednesday and early Thursday, but additional rounds of showers and storms will arrive late Thursday-Saturday.

The flood watch that was in place has been canceled for now, but The National Weather Service says flash flooding is possible due to late-week activity.

River flooding will worsen throughout the week with moderate or major flooding at some locations.

St. Cloud officially had another .66 inches of rain on Monday. That brings us to 5.34 inches of rain for the month so far, which is 3.24 inches above normal. We are more than 6 1/2 inches of precipitation above normal for the year to date.

