Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on Wednesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered supercells could develop by early Wednesday evening from western to central Minnesota.

These storms would then move east-southeast growing upscale into small clusters. Very large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy rain would all be possible with the supercells.

Once the storms form into small clusters, damaging winds would become the main threat while hail, tornadoes, and heavy rain will still be possible.

Thursday and Friday will be a bit cooler with drier weather.

So far in June St. Cloud has had 2.76 inches of rain, which is 1.54 inches above normal.

