Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on Wednesday

Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on Wednesday

Photo by Dave on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered supercells could develop by early Wednesday evening from western to central Minnesota.

National Weather Service
loading...

These storms would then move east-southeast growing upscale into small clusters. Very large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy rain would all be possible with the supercells.

Once the storms form into small clusters, damaging winds would become the main threat while hail, tornadoes, and heavy rain will still be possible.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Thursday and Friday will be a bit cooler with drier weather.

So far in June St. Cloud has had 2.76 inches of rain, which is 1.54 inches above normal.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Best scenic drives in Minnesota

It's time to hit the road—Stacker compiled a list of the best scenic drives in Minnesota using data from Tripadvisor as of March 2024.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON