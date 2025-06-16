Strong Storms Possible In Minnesota Monday

Strong Storms Possible In Minnesota Monday

Photo by Dave on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Severe storms are possible Monday afternoon & evening, but morning rain could still limit thunderstorm development later Monday.

National Weather Service
loading...

The National Weather Service says Monday is a check the forecast often kind of day - find the latest forecast information where you live at: weather.gov/twincities

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

A round of showers and thunderstorms is expected Monday morning.

A second round of showers and thunderstorms is also possible Monday afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible, especially if the second round occurs. Large hail, damaging winds, one or two tornadoes, and localized areas of heavy rainfall are possible.

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected Tuesday through Wednesday. This will result in additional chances for strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: The Best Car Ads of the 1970s in One Nostalgic Gallery

From the Pinto to the Civic, get ready to relive the days of manual windows and two-door wagons as we flip through some of the most iconic car print ads from 1970s magazines.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON