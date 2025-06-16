Strong Storms Possible In Minnesota Monday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Severe storms are possible Monday afternoon & evening, but morning rain could still limit thunderstorm development later Monday.

The National Weather Service says Monday is a check the forecast often kind of day - find the latest forecast information where you live at: weather.gov/twincities

A round of showers and thunderstorms is expected Monday morning.

A second round of showers and thunderstorms is also possible Monday afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible, especially if the second round occurs. Large hail, damaging winds, one or two tornadoes, and localized areas of heavy rainfall are possible.

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected Tuesday through Wednesday. This will result in additional chances for strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall.

