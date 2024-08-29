Strong Storms Likely in Minnesota Thursday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Rain is possible earlier in the day, but a line of storms is expected to develop across western Minnesota by mid-afternoon & move eastwards through the evening.

The National Weather Service says severe storms are possible with damaging wind as the main threat - but these are expected to be weaker than Monday's storms.

