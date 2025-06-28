Stormy Weather Is On The Way For This Weekend In St. Cloud

Image Credit: noaa via unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) --  Another round of storms is expected on Saturday evening with all severe modes possible.

National Weather Service
Heat index values will be in the 90s Saturday afternoon into the early evening before the storm chances.

One more round of severe possible on Sunday, with the best chances in Wisconsin.

National Weather Service
St. Cloud has had 5.70 inches of rain so far in June, which is 2.34 inches above normal.  Last year in June, we had 5.83 inches of rain.

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor has about 52 percent of the state still abnormally dry, and 11 percent in a moderate drought.  But those numbers don't include the widespread rain we had on Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service says they have confirmed at least seven tornadoes in southeastern Minnesota from the storms on Wednesday.

