Stearns History Museum Unveils New Exhibit
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns History Museum unveiled a new exhibit on Saturday. As the museum continues to celebrate its 40th Anniversary it unveiled "Home At Last: The Building of the Stearns History Museum" at a ceremony in the museum's plaza at 1:00 p.m.
"Home at Last" details the history of the museum and the Stearns County Historical Society. Stearns History Museum's Executive Director Amy Dergerstrom says the exhibit is about learning the history of the history museum and they had a great turnout for the event:
"We invited the whole community so we had no idea really who was going to come, we had some invited guests that we thought would be about 50 so we've had above and beyond that which is great."
Degerstrom says the entire year is about their 40th Anniversary, they have their 80s exhibit in the main gallery, "Home at Last," and there is more fun 80s activites to come. The Stearns History Museum is open Tuesdays - Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- UFL’s Spring Football Has Several Reasons To Watch
- Safari North Wildlife Park Has New And Fan Favs For 2024
- Xcel Energy’s St. Cloud Service Center Is On The Move
- Homeowners Generosity Provides Valuable Training For Sartell FD [PHOTOS]
- Hundreds Line Up Despite Cold Weather For Record Store Day – [PHOTOS]
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
LOOK: Which counties across the U.S. have the most prewar homes?
Gallery Credit: Jill Jaracz
LOOK: Explore the iconic buildings from every state
Gallery Credit: Aine Givens
11 Bad Laundry Habits to Break Immediately
Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman