Stearns History Museum Unveils New Exhibit

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns History Museum unveiled a new exhibit on Saturday. As the museum continues to celebrate its 40th Anniversary it unveiled "Home At Last: The Building of the Stearns History Museum" at a ceremony in the museum's plaza at 1:00 p.m.

"Home at Last" details the history of the museum and the Stearns County Historical Society. Stearns History Museum's Executive Director Amy Dergerstrom says the exhibit is about learning the history of the history museum and they had a great turnout for the event:

"We invited the whole community so we had no idea really who was going to come, we had some invited guests that we thought would be about 50 so we've had above and beyond that which is great."

Degerstrom says the entire year is about their 40th Anniversary, they have their 80s exhibit in the main gallery, "Home at Last," and there is more fun 80s activites to come. The Stearns History Museum is open Tuesdays - Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

