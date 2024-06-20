Teen Driver Hurt in Stearns County Rollover

FARMING (WJON News) -- A teenage driver was hurt in a rollover.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 1:45 p.m. on Monday on County Road 40 in Farming Township.

Eighteen-year-old Landen Eiynck of Albany was driving east when his vehicle went off the road, struck a driveway, traveled through the air, struck the ground, and rolled multiple times.

Eiynck was wearing a seatbelt and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office says he was on his way home from work and believed to have fallen asleep. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

