ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Young people interested in a career in law enforcement can get a first hand look at how it works.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is accepting applications from people between the ages of 15 and 20 who want to explore careers in public safety, such as law enforcement, dispatch, and corrections.

There is an informational meeting on Sunday, August 17th, at 6:00 p.m. at the Stearns County Law Enforcement Center in St. Cloud.

The explorer program has been in existence since 1976.

Explorers learn procedures from everyday law enforcement scenarios, report writing, defensive tactics, and arrest protocol. Explorers are also taught CPR and basic first aid. They learn how to dispatch and what it is like to work in a jail setting. Explorers are allowed to participate in ride-alongs with officers and sit alongs with dispatchers.

The group meets every week during the school year and periodically throughout the summer.

Interested people should email SheriffExplorer@stearnscountymn.gov for more information.

